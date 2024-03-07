Why Kroger Stock Popped Today

Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 9.9% on Thursday after the grocery store chain announced strong fourth-quarter 2023 results and better-than-expected forward guidance.

Kroger ended the year on a high note

For its fourth quarter of 2023, Kroger's total company sales grew 6.4% year over year to $37.06 billion, including around $2.7 billion from an extra week in the quarter relative to the same year-ago period. Identical sales without fuel declined by 0.8%. On the bottom line, that translated to net earnings of $1.34 per share, or $1.14 per share excluding a $0.20-per-share benefit from the extra week. Most analysts were modeling earnings of $1.13 per share on roughly the same revenue.

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen called it the end of a "strong" year that was in line with the company's long-term growth model.

"As customers manage macroeconomic pressures, we are lowering prices and offering even more ways to save with personalized promotions and rewards," he added, crediting Kroger's "unique seamless shopping experience" for their solid performance.

What's next for Kroger investors?

For the full year 2024, Kroger expects identical sales growth without fuel of 0.25% to 1.75%, with adjusted net earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.50. The midpoint of that earnings range is well above analysts' consensus estimates for full-year earnings of $4.34 per share.

In the end, this was as strong a quarter and forward guidance as any investor could have hoped, given broader macroeconomic concerns and dampened consumer spending patterns. Kroger stock is understandably rallying in response.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kroger right now?

Before you buy stock in Kroger, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kroger wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.