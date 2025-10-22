Why Krispy Kreme Stock Is Skyrocketing (Again) Today

Key Points

Krispy Kreme stock surged as much as 37.7% on Wednesday morning due to coordinated Reddit activity, not business news.

The donut chain's high short interest (over 30% of shares) and low trading volume make it a suitable target for coordinated short-squeeze attempts.

A similar Reddit-driven surge in July saw Krispy Kreme jump 32.5% in two days, only to lose all gains within two weeks.

Shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) skyrocketed on Wednesday morning, reaching prices not seen since early May. The donut shop operator's stock was up 23.2% at 10:50 a.m. ET, down from an earlier peak of 37.7%. Krispy Kreme did not report business results (the Q3 report will drop in November).

The Frankendough Dozen promotion it announced this morning shouldn't have this kind of market-moving power. Instead, Krispy Kreme investors are attempting to unleash a short squeeze with the usual meme stock tricks.

The meme stock crowd found a new sugar rush

According to meme stock trackers like YoloStocks, Krispy Kreme posts are kicking up a storm in Reddit channels such as r/pennystocks, r/ShortSqueeze, and r/WallStreetBets -- the typical social media venues for no-news meme stock pushes. Notably, Krispy Kreme is not one of the 10 most-discussed stock tickers in more serious Reddit channels like r/Investing or r/Stocks today.

Typical posts celebrate big wins Krispy Kreme investors made from earlier meme stock moves, or remind people that you only live once -- so take a chance on this no-news situation. Krispy Kreme's stock has more than 30% of its shares on loan to short-sellers and a low average trading volume. With that setup, a quick burst of retail investor purchases can result in quick price spikes, which then prompt short-sellers to cover their bearish positions in a panic.

The inevitable crash after the sweet, sweet high

Short-squeeze pushes really do have market-moving power from time to time, including the Reddit-based campaign for Krispy Kreme in late July. The stock jumped 32.5% from July 21 to 23, but the artificial boost didn't last. The gains were gone less than two weeks later.

I don't expect the current surge to stick around for very long, either. Krispy Kreme has some legit business ideas in play, like an international expansion and the aforementioned Halloween-themed promotion. But the stock needs to cool off from this artificially sweetened meme stock surge before I'd even think about buying it.

