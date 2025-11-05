Why Kratos Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Kratos' unmanned aircraft are in high demand.

The defense contractor's growth investments are weighing on its profits.

Management sees a generational growth opportunity ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ›

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) declined by 14% on Wednesday after the drone maker's earnings projections fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Drone usage is soaring

Kratos' third-quarter revenue climbed by 26% year over year to $347.6 million. The gains were driven by a 36% jump in unmanned systems revenue to $87.2 million, and a 23% increase in government solutions revenue to $260.4 million.

"Our Q3 financial results are representative of the increasing demand for Kratos' military grade hardware, systems, and software to support U.S. National Security and its allies," CEO Eric DeMarco said in a press release.

Kratos is seeing strong interest in its uncrewed tactical aircraft, such as the XQ-58 Valkyrie. The drone producer is investing aggressively in new facilities and equipment to meet this demand.

"We continue to be presented with new multi-year/decade billion-dollar potential opportunities, certain of which we plan on pursuing, assuming the business case and expected rate of return on Kratos capital invested is acceptable," DeMarco said.

These investments are weighing on Kratos' near-term profitability, and the defense company's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast of $29 million to $34 million was a bit lower than analysts' estimates.

Kratos expects to grow at a faster clip

Still, Kratos raised its 2026 organic revenue growth guidance to 15% to 20%, up from a previous forecast of 13% to 15%. Management also issued a preliminary organic revenue growth target for 2027 of 18% to 23%. Additionally, the company anticipates that its adjusted EBITDA margin will rise in both years as it scales its operations.

To further bolster its expansion prospects in the coming years, Kratos announced that it has struck a deal to acquire Orbit Technologies for $356.3 million. Orbit provides satellite-based communication systems for uncrewed vehicles.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $589,424!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,217,942!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.