Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Popped

Key Points

KeyBanc analyst Michael Leshock recommends buying Kratos stock as the Iran war enters its second week.

Leshock sees demand for advanced combat drones and hypersonics benefiting Kratos.

10 stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ›

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock jumped 5% through 11:50 a.m. ET Friday after KeyBanc analyst Michael Leshock published a bullish note on defense stocks in the context of aerial "conflict with Iran" that might or might not turn into "boots on the ground."

"As the first week of the Iran conflict draws to a close," writes Leshock, we're seeing increased use of military drones in the conflict, at the same time as the need to replenish expended munitions creates a new wave of demand for these novel weapon systems.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What KeyBanc says about Iran and Kratos

Well and good. But KeyBanc then calls out Kratos as a beneficiary of this trend. In the (unlikely but possible) event of a ground invasion, the banker argues the U.S. will need more offensive and defensive drones (to protect against incoming drones and missiles), and says Kratos would "see incremental upside through platforms like Mighty Hornet IV."

In the more likely scenario the conflict remains an air war, and stretches out "four weeks, but it could be six, it could be eight," according to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth -- Kratos would also benefit. The company has "exposure to propulsion (SRMs and smaller engines) and next-gen strike priorities (hypersonics/ hypersonic-adjacent)," according to KeyBanc.

Is Kratos stock a buy?

I don't buy either argument. Mighty Hornet is a jet-powered drone Kratos is building in cooperation with Taiwan. It only began testing last month, however, and won't enter mass production anytime soon. I doubt it will make any near-term contribution to Kratos's business.

Similarly with "hypersonics." The U.S. is testing hypersonics, but none have been fielded operationally. I see little prospect of hypersonics playing a role in the Iran conflict or contributing meaningfully to Kratos's sales for years.

Kratos stock remains a sell for me.

Should you buy stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.