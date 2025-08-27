Why Kohl's Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points Kohl’s posted stronger-than-expected earnings and tighter cost controls for the quarter, but comparable sales continue to decline.

A meme-fueled rally has lifted shares nearly 150% since April.

Structural retail headwinds make a full turnaround unlikely, keeping the stock risky for long-term investors.

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) are jumping on Wednesday, up 23% as of 3:43 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both had modest gains.

The Wisconsin-based retailer reported its second-quarter earnings, revealing that while sales continue to shrink, it was able to beat Wall Street's expectations for the quarter.

Kohl's earnings beat Wall Street's modest expectations

In its most recent quarter, Kohl's delivered earnings of $0.56 per share on sales of $3.35 billion, when Wall Street had expected $0.29 cents per share on $3.32 billion in sales.

Cost cuts and lower inventory helped drive down costs and improve margins, and while sales continue to shrink with a 4.2% decline in comparable-store sales year over year (YOY), that decline is slowing. Management has emphasized a leaner operating model, improved merchandising, and stronger partnerships to regain consumer traffic. The company's turnaround efforts are showing signs of working.

Kohl's is one of the latest meme stocks

That turnaround potential has helped mint Kohl's as a meme stock with retail investors convinced Wall Street has taken too pessimistic a view. This meme rally has seen the stock rise nearly 150% since a low in April.

I think this meme rally is bound to run out of steam, however. Increased competition, ongoing sales issues, shifting consumer behavior, and pressure from tariffs is going to make a full turnaround extremely difficult. I would stay away from Kohl's and brick-and-mortar retail in general.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

