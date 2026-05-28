Why Kohl's Stock Crushed it Today

Key Points

Sales slumped, but the company managed to narrow its net loss.

It also notched on a double beat on analyst estimates.

10 stocks we like better than Kohl's ›

Veteran retailer Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was a rather unexpected darling on the stock market on Thursday. The retailer, which has had notable struggles over the past few years, delivered a first-quarter earnings report that surprised on the upside. Investors showed their appreciation by trading the stock up by almost 21% that day.

Investors love a double beat

In the quarter, Kohl's reported net sales of $3 billion, down 1.7% year over year. That was on the back of comparable sales that fell by 1.1%. In a more promising development, its headline net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) narrowed slightly to $14 million ($0.13 per share), from the year-ago shortfall of $15 million.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Both figures topped analyst estimates, particularly on the bottom line. The consensus for net sales was $2.99 billion, while for per-share net loss it was $0.21.

In its earnings release, Kohl's quoted CEO Michael Bender as saying that "Our key initiatives continue to drive progressive improvements to the business, resulting in our best comparable sales performance in over four years."

"In addition, we continue to manage the business with great discipline, leading to strong expense management, cleaner inventories, and an improved balance sheet," he added.

Retail revival?

Kohl's reiterated its guidance for the full year 2026. It's forecasting that both net and comparable sales will be flat to 2% lower against 2025, while non-GAAP (adjusted) net income should range from $1 to $1.60 per share. The analyst consensus of $1.36 for the latter line item falls within the company's guidance range.

Like those bullish investors on Thursday, I see plenty to like with Kohl's results, even if net sales and "comps" are slumping.

These declines aren't enough to warrant abandoning the stock, in my view, and management is doing a decent job of reducing expenses (selling, general, and administrative costs were down by almost 2% in the quarter). Although still risky, Kohl's looks like a decent bet on a potential long-term turnaround.

Should you buy stock in Kohl's right now?

Before you buy stock in Kohl's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kohl's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,072!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,352!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.