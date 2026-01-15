Why KLA Corp Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi upgraded KLA stock to overweight today.

The analyst seems strong sales growth ahead as demand for 2nm chips expands.

10 stocks we like better than KLA ›

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock soared 9.2% through 1:15 p.m. ET Thursday after one of its biggest customers for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), reported strong Q4 2025 earnings.

TSMC earned $2.98 per share on sales of $32.7 billion, blowing away estimates. AMD forecast "strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies" in Q1 2026, which should bode well for KLA's sales as well.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

WFC upgrades KLA

Analyst Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo upgraded KLA stock to overweight this morning -- with a $1,600 price target.

Quatrochi believes demand for new 2-nanometer chips will grow in 2026. TSMC is just getting started on these, but as 2nm becomes the new standard, it makes sense KLA's orders would pick up. In the meantime, demand for 5nm and 3nm chips used in high-performance computing, which together make up 63% of TSMC's shipments, will drive sales.

Aside from TSMC, the analyst expects KLA to expand its business with other semiconductor companies, with Intel "increasing process control intensity at Intel" as a particular driver of new business.

Is KLA stock a buy?

Quatrochi forecasts KLA will report $12.7 billion in 2025 revenue, growing to $14.1 billion in 2026 and $15.7 billion in 2027 (so an 11% sales growth rate). He forecasts $35.36 per share in 2025 earnings, $38.87 in 2026, and $45.17 in 2027 (13% growth).

And yet... at a share price of nearly $1,570, KLA stock already costs 45 times trailing earnings. Even assuming KLA hits growth targets, paying 45x earnings for 13% growth seems a stretch. It works out to a PEG ratio of more than 3.

KLA stock is a sell for me.

Should you buy stock in KLA right now?

Before you buy stock in KLA, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and KLA wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,686!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 15, 2026.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.