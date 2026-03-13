Why Karat Packaging Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Karat is navigating a difficult tariff environment well.

Diversifying its supply chain has been a priority.

Investors can enjoy a nearly 7% dividend yield, too.

10 stocks we like better than Karat Packaging ›

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ: KRT) may not be a household name, but consumers have most likely used their products. The maker of containers, cups, lids, utensils, straws, and food packaging just reported sales growth of almost 14% in Q4.

Investors reacted by sending shares soaring by 17.9% as of 1:35 p.m. ET.

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Steady growth and income

Karat reported that Q4 sales increased 13.7% year over year. Management also said it expects revenue to increase by up to 10% in Q1 compared with the prior-year quarter. Even amid an unpredictable macroeconomic environment, CEO Alan Yu noted, "We again achieved double-digit volume growth, and our pricing turned positive for the first time since the first quarter of 2023."

The company is navigating the difficult environment by broadly diversifying its sourcing outside of Asia, including South America and the U.S. That is helping the small-cap company through an evolving tariff situation.

Karat offers a diverse product mix, providing customers with convenience. Its eco-friendly packaging is in demand, and the company is innovative, introducing a steady stream of new products.

Beyond its growing sales, the company pays a dividend still yielding almost 7% even after today's stock move. The recent court ruling on tariffs could also result in a refund for the company. While that shouldn't be considered part of an investment thesis, lower future tariffs could provide another tailwind for Karat.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Karat Packaging. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.