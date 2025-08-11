Why Jumia Technologies Stock Surged 11% Higher Today

Key Points One analyst tracking the stock feels it's worthy of a price target hike.

His move came shortly after the company reported second-quarter earnings.

A meaty price target raise from an analyst made Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock irresistibly tasty for many market participants on Monday. The e-commerce company's shares rose in excess of 11% across the day's trading session, a rate that was more than good enough to crush the S&P 500 index with its 0.3% slump.

A cautiously optimistic raise

That rather considerable hike was made by RBC Capital prognosticator Brad Erickson. He shifted his price target upward, to $6.50 per share from his preceding $5. Although not quite a bull, as he continued to rate Jumia stock as only a sector perform (hold), he made several bullish points in his research note detailing the change.

Erickson's move did not come out of the blue. It came several trading sessions after Jumia reported its second-quarter results.

These showed several encouraging developments, not least a 25% year-over-year improvement in total sales, to $45.6 million, topping the consensus analyst estimate of $43 million. This was accompanied by a 6% rise in gross merchandise value (GMV) to over $180 million. Management also raised full-year 2025 guidance for both the number of total orders and for GMV.

The company wasn't profitable according to several accounting line items, however, with operating loss deepening to over $20 million from the year-ago deficit of $16.5 million.

A break for breakeven

Erickson expressed a cautiously optimistic view of Jumia's second quarter, according to reports. The analyst zeroed in on the development of the order count, theorizing that it could bring the company to profitability sooner than expected. He speculated that it could meet the goal of hitting breakeven on the bottom line by the end of 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.