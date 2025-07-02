Why Jumia Technologies Stock Sank Today

Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) stock saw a big pullback in Wednesday's trading despite bullish momentum for the broader market. The company's share price fell 5.6% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively. The stock had been down as much as 10.5% earlier in the session but regained ground as the day progressed.

While Jumia stock saw big gains yesterday despite bearish momentum shaping the stock market, it saw a big sell-off today even as investors took fewer risk-averse positions. The company's valuation surged yesterday thanks to a report that a buyout could be in the works, but shares moved lower today as investors weighed the news and looked deeper into reports the business could be acquired.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Jumia stock pulls back after buyout reports drove a pop yesterday

Reports hit the wire yesterday that Axian Telecom was potentially looking into acquiring Jumia. Bloomberg stated that Axian had raised $600 million in funding to improve its debt positioning and have the cash on hand to make a buyout play for the African e-commerce specialist. The news prompted a big rally for Jumia stock, but shares pulled back today as investors took profit and weighed the risk that a buyout may not emerge in the near future.

What's next for Jumia?

Last quarter, Jumia's revenue fell 26% year over year to land at $36.3 million. On a currency-adjusted basis, sales were down 18% compared to the prior-year period. Meanwhile, gross merchandise volume (GMV) conducted through the company's platform fell 11% year over year to come in at $161.7 million.

Despite the weak first-quarter performance, Jumia expects that its full-year GMV will come in between $795 million and $830 million -- good for annual growth of 12.5% at the midpoint of the guidance range after adjusting for currency fluctuations. While it's possible that the business will be able to hit that forecast, there's also a significant risk that performance will fall short of that target range. With the core business showing signs of softness, Jumia stock's near-term performance outlook could be heavily shaped by the outlook on whether or not the business is acquired.

Should you invest $1,000 in Jumia Technologies Ag right now?

Before you buy stock in Jumia Technologies Ag, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Jumia Technologies Ag wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,627!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $939,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.