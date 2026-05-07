Why Jumia Technologies Stock Jumped 24% This Week

Key Points

Jumia reported strong first-quarter growth, which kick-started the stock.

The e-commerce marketplace in Africa failed to generate a profit.

Shares of the stock look cheap, but the company is in a difficult spot scaling its business.

10 stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies Ag ›

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shot up 24% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The African e-commerce and payments provider saw solid growth in the first quarter, causing investors to get more bullish on the stock. It is still down 87% from all-time highs set in 2021.

Here's why Jumia Technologies stock soared this week, and whether investors should consider buying the stock right now.

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Strong growth, lack of profits

Jumia aims to build an e-commerce marketplace in Africa, focusing on countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco. Last quarter, revenue grew 39% year over year to $50.6 million, driven by a 31% increase in marketplace spending to $211 million. Orders also grew 31%, while active customers increased 26% over the period.

Growth looked great across the board in the quarter. However, for Jumia, the problem remains profitability. It posted an operating loss of $13.9 million in Q1, and has never generated an operating profit since going public in 2020.

Is Jumia stock a buy?

Jumia has been a highly volatile stock, mostly disappointing investors since going public. With a market cap of just $1 billion and a stock price of $8.70 as of this writing, investors may think shares are a bargain right now.

Remember that profitability is all that matters at the end of the day. Jumia has never been profitable and will likely continue to struggle to turn a profit due to the complexities of operating an e-commerce network in Africa. Stay away from Jumia stock right now.

Should you buy stock in Jumia Technologies Ag right now?

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.