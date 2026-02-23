Why JPMorgan Stock Just Dropped

Key Points

Citrini Research issued a warning on the threat AI agents pose to the economy today.

Job losses in the tech industry could lead to loan losses at JPMorgan.

Tech stocks are tumbling Monday morning, with the Nasdaq down 1.1% on worries over a new AI report from Citrini Research -- and it's not only tech stocks suffering.

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock is down 4.3% as of noon ET.

How Citrini Research tanked the tech market

If you haven't heard of Citrini Research, don't feel bad -- neither had I. According to the company's website, Citrini provides "deep insights into thematic equity investing and global macro trading ... for institutional investors."

Today's report focuses on how artificial intelligence agents -- "software systems that use AI to pursue goals and complete tasks on behalf of users," as Google puts it -- could hurt white-collar employment at software companies in particular. Currently, 33% of Americans already use AI agents. Over the next couple of years, though, Citrini sees AI agents becoming ubiquitous, helping consumers shop online for goods and services, and sign up for and cancel subscription services automatically, without friction, to get consumers better prices.

Lower prices for consumers mean less profit for tech companies, which will be forced to cut costs by laying off workers. By 2028, Citroni sees the potential for AI agents causing 10% overall unemployment -- and putting half of all white-collar workers out of work -- while crushing the S&P 500 for a 38% loss.

What does this mean for JPMorgan stock?

Why is this bad news for JPMorgan stock in particular? Start with the job losses. White-collar workers who lose their jobs may struggle to repay their debts, leading to loan losses at JPMorgan. They also account for about 75% of discretionary consumer spending in the U.S. As they spend less, job losses will spread elsewhere, pressuring even more borrowers.

This could be bad news for bank stocks. JPMorgan investors are just starting to realize that today.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.