Why Johnson & Johnson's Share Price Is Popping This Month

Key Points

J&J beat Wall Street estimates on sales and profits in the third quarter.

The company recently announced the acquisition of a biotech with an innovative cancer treatment.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson ›

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) stock price is up more than 7% since the first trading day of November. What's going on with this healthcare giant?

Well, J&J posted strong third-quarter results in mid-October that beat Wall Street's estimates. Sales rose nearly 7% over the same quarter last year, to $24 billion, slightly higher than Wall Street expected. And adjusted earnings per share were up 15.7% to $2.80, three cents higher than the consensus estimate. The company also raised full 2025 guidance on revenue growth slightly to 5.7% over 2024 -- always a good sign of rising management optimism.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

And J&J announced it plans to spin off its slow-growing orthopedics group within two years. It will instead focus on its cardiovascular and surgery businesses, both of which have faster growth and higher margins.

J&J has new cancer drugs potentially coming into its portfolio

Then, on Nov. 17, J&J announced it will acquire Halda Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, in particular prostate cancer. The deal is for $3.05 billion in cash and is expected to close within the next few months, subject to antitrust clearance and other closing conditions.

The acquisition will broaden J&J's already extensive portfolio of oncology drugs.

Just as important, it will offset some of the competition J&J is facing in its oncology and immunology drugs like Tremfya. Other drugmakers, particularly AbbVie, have similar drugs on the market and have been taking market share from J&J.

J&J also faces the expiration of its patent for immunology drug Stelara. So the company -- like most big pharmaceutical firms -- is urgently seeking to renew its drug pipeline through acquisitions.

The market applauds

There was a very welcome reception by the market to the announcement on Halda. The biotech has a drug in early-stage trials that could treat metastatic prostate cancer, a deadly form of the disease. The drug appears to have the ability to overcome common types of resistance to treatment of prostate cancer with a precision tumor cell-killing approach.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in men in the U.S. and the second most common cause of cancer deaths in men. New diagnoses are expected to reach 1.7 million globally by 2030.

Halda is also developing treatments for breast and other solid tumors and is exploring therapies for other serious diseases.

In April, J&J completed the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, which develops neuroscience drugs to treat conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The $14.6 billion deal was the biggest acquisition in biotech of the year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Johnson & Johnson wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.