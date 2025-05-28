Why Joby Aviation Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) are flying higher on Wednesday. The company's stock spiked 30.2% as of 2:21 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were mostly flat.

The company, which develops electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced yesterday after the market closed that it has received $250 million from Toyota, the first tranche in $500 million of previously announced funding.

Toyota releases its first payment

While the funding was not unexpected -- the total $500 million strategic investment had already been announced -- actually receiving it sparked renewed enthusiasm for the company and its relationship with the storied vehicle maker.

The funds will be used to help Joby attain certification for its eVTOL aircraft as well as to advance its manufacturing and production capabilities. Joby leadership is hoping the relationship will progress, saying that the release of the $250 million "puts the two companies a step closer toward a strategic manufacturing alliance."

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, added that, "We're already seeing the benefit of working with Toyota in streamlining manufacturing processes and optimizing design. This is an important next step in our alliance with Toyota to scale the promise of electric flight."

Joby looks promising

The news comes on the heels of a damning report on its closest competitor, Archer Aviation, that alleges Archer is misleading investors regarding its development timeline and aircraft capabilities. If these allegations prove true, it would give a massive leg up to Joby in the race to commercial operations. Given Toyota's commitment to quality and reliability and its relationship with Joby, I would be surprised if the company faces similar allegations.

