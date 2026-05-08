Why Joby Aviation Stock Soared 11.3% Last Month and Is Rocketing Higher in May

Key Points

Joby stock rose in conjunction with bullish momentum for the broader market last month.

The company also announced a new partnership and flight demonstration.

Joby posted its Q1 results on May 5, and sales came in better than anticipated.

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Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock climbed 11.3% in April's trading -- a period that saw strong bullish momentum for the broader market. The S&P 500 jumped 10.4% over the period, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 15.3%.

Positive momentum for the broader stock market played a big role in pushing Joby's valuation higher last month, but that wasn't the only catalyst for the company. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft specialist also reported a new partnership and a successful flight demonstrations, and news in May has been even more promising.

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Joby stock rode bullish tailwinds in April

After some turbulence in March, investors were feeling much more bullish in April. The gains for the market last month were powered by ceasefire news for the Iran war, some better-than-expected macroeconomic data, and some strong earnings for artificial intelligence (AI) companies helping to reenergize investors' appetites for growth-dependent plays. In addition to these catalysts, Joby stock also gained ground thanks to some fresh business updates from the company.

Joby published a press release on April 7 announcing that it had entered into a partnership with Air Space Intelligence. Through the collaboration, the two companies are aiming to shorten the timeline for integrating advanced air mobility into the U.S. National Airspace System. The project involves using Air Space Intelligence's AI-based software platform to help facilitate the scaling of eVTOL flight operations in high-traffic airspace.

On April 27, Joby published another press release stating that it had completed the first-ever point-to-point flight and landing for an eVTOL aircraft in New York City. The flight was facilitated by a partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and could be a meaningful step toward advancing commercial operations in the U.S. market.

Joby stock is soaring in May

Joby Aviation has been on a tear this month, with its share price up 12.2% in the month so far. The S&P 500's level has risen 2.6% across the same period, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 5.3%.

Joby published its first-quarter results after the market closed on May 5 and reported revenue for the period that was significantly better than Wall Street's expectations. The company recorded sales of $24.24 million in the period, beating the average analyst estimate's call for revenue of roughly $19 million. While Joby still recorded a loss of $0.18 per share in the quarter, the big sales beat has been exciting investors.

Along with its Q1 report, Joby outlined a target for sales this year to be between $105 million and $115 million. The company's long-term expansion outlook remains speculative, but it looks like the business is on track to make some meaningful progress this year.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.