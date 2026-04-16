Why JinkoSolar Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

JinkoSolar posted a sales beat in Q4, but the company's net loss expanded in the period.

Jinko's solar module shipments declined on an annual basis in Q4, and the company's adjusted net loss more than doubled.

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JinkoSolar's (NYSE: JKS) American Depositary Receipts are getting hit with big sell-offs in Thursday's trading. The Chinese solar-technologies company's share price was down 11.3% as of 12 p.m. ET.

Before the market opened today, JinkoSolar published results for last year's fourth quarter. The company reported sales that beat expectations, but the business recorded another substantial loss in the period.

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JinoSolar stock sinks after company reports substantial Q4 loss

JinkoSolar recorded a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of 837.7 million Chinese renminbi (roughly $119.8 million) in the fourth quarter on sales of 17.51 billion renminbi -- or $2.5 billion after currency conversions. Revenue for the period came in roughly $140 million higher than the average analyst estimate. On the other hand, revenue was still down roughly 15% year over year even with performance coming in ahead of the consensus estimate.

What's next for JinkoSolar?

JinkoSolar's solar module shipments increased 20.9% on a sequential quarterly basis in last year's fourth quarter, but shipments were still down 4% on an annual basis. With the company reporting that its adjusted net loss in the period expanded substantially over the loss of 373.1 million renminbi recorded in the prior-year quarter, the near-term performance outlook may have become significantly weaker. While performance in the solar space can be somewhat lumpy, the business's year-over-year sales decline and weakening margins look concerning.

Should you buy stock in JinkoSolar right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.