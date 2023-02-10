Why JFrog Stock Was Down This Week

What happened

JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) shares underperformed the market this week, falling 7% through Thursday trading compared to a 0.7% decline in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop wasn't enough to put the software development services company in negative territory for the year, though, as shares are still up over 10% since early January.

This week's dip came as investors digested the latest earnings update from management.

So what

Executives said on Wednesday that sales rose 29% in the fourth-quarter selling period that ended in late December. That result was just below the 30% boost that most investors were expecting. JFrog posted significant operating losses, consistent with its current growth focus.

"Our fourth quarter revenue results were in line with the guidance range we provided, and we met our commitments on profitability," CEO Shlomi Ben Haim said in a press release.

Yet investors focused more on management comments suggesting a tougher selling environment ahead.

Now what

Executives said they noticed that economic headwinds increased toward the end of the quarter. These pressures informed their short-term outlook, which calls for sales growth to slow again in the first quarter as revenue lands between $78 million and $79 million. Most Wall Street pros were looking for a slightly stronger result.

The bigger issue is that JFrog's demand trends haven't stabilized yet, and so the risk remains elevated that the company will surprise investors by reducing expectations for 2023.

Currently, those targets call for sales to rise to about $342 million from the $280 million that the company booked in 2022. Wall Street had been expecting a higher result for 2023, and so investors reacted to this weaker outlook by pushing the stock lower.

JFrog might still see a growth rebound in the coming quarters. Yet investors will remain cautious around the stock so long as operating trends keep slowing.

10 stocks we like better than JFrog

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JFrog wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JFrog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.