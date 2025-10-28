Why JetBlue Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

JetBlue stock beat on earnings this morning -- sort of.

The airline still lost $0.40 per share, and analysts see nothing but losses in JetBlue's future.

Management sounds more optimistic, but rising costs and falling RASM isn't a good look for JetBlue.

10 stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways ›

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock tumbled 10.9% through 12:40 p.m. ET Tuesday despite reporting a "meet or beat" quarter this morning.

Heading into its Q3 report, analysts expected JetBlue to report $0.42 per share in losses on sales of $2.32 billion. They got the revenue number right (a "meet"), but JetBlue actually lost only $0.40 per share in the quarter (and that's a "beat").

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

So why aren't investors happier about this?

JetBlue Q3 earnings

Management seems at a loss, insisting "JetBlue's progress toward profitability is gaining momentum." CEO Joanna Geraghty says both "revenue and costs came in at the better half of their respective guidance ranges, significantly improving our financial performance throughout the quarter."

And yet, revenue that met expectations still fell nearly 2% year over year, while "operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased 2.7% year over year." RASM fell worse than overall revenue, in part because JetBlue is expanding capacity, with 0.9% more seats available in Q3 2025 than a year ago.

Meanwhile, costs are on the rise, with "operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items" up 3.7%.

Revenue down, costs up -- that there's a recipe for how to lose money running an airline.

Is JetBlue stock a sell?

JetBlue says it's "optimistic the demand environment will continue to improve through the end of the year," helping to balance cost growth with revenue growth. For the time being, though, the stock's still losing money -- $469 million over the past year -- and burning cash, about $1.35 billion.

Wall Street analysts, meanwhile, forecast continued losses as far out as anyone is making predictions. Until that changes, I find it hard to call JetBlue stock anything but a "sell."

Should you invest $1,000 in JetBlue Airways right now?

Before you buy stock in JetBlue Airways, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JetBlue Airways wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.