Why J.B. Hunt Transport Services Rallied Over 20% Today

Key Points

J.B. Hunt handily beat low expectations in the third quarter.

The company is reacting to lower volumes with price increases and cost cuts.

Even though revenue declined, earnings per share were up handily as the company continues repurchasing stock.

10 stocks we like better than J.B. Hunt Transport Services ›

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) rallied on Thursday, up 20.9% as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

J.B. Hunt published its third-quarter earnings release last night, beating expectations for both revenue and earnings per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The stock had fallen this year even as the broader markets have rallied, due to tariff-related slowdowns in trade and flagging consumer confidence. Therefore, it didn't take much to get the stock moving again, as management's cost-cutting efforts boosted the bottom line.

J.B. Hunt is a good house on a bad block

In the third quarter, J.B. Hunt saw revenue decline slightly at (0.7%) relative to the year-ago quarter, but managed to grow operating income by 8% and earnings per share up an even higher 18% to $1.76. That bottom-line profit and even the top-line figure both beat expectations.

J.B. Hunt's results were actually impressive, given that load volume was well below the revenue declines. But the company managed to grow revenue per mile served while also lowering costs. Of note, the company is in the midst of a $100 million cost-savings program, of which management said it was able to cut $20 million in the third quarter.

The company also took advantage of its lower stock price this summer to repurchase 1.6 million shares for $230 million, good for about 1.7% of shares outstanding.

J.B. Hunt is no longer "cheap"

After today's surge, J.B. Hunt trades at 28.6 times this year's estimates and 24.1 times next year's earnings estimates, which is no longer exactly cheap. This is especially the case as tariff-related headwinds don't seem to be going away, although the Federal Reserve could ease the pressure a bit with more interest rate cuts.

Management should be commended for outperforming the industry and streamlining costs, but interested investors may want to wait for a pullback before buying or adding to J.B. stock again.

Should you invest $1,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services right now?

Before you buy stock in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.