Why JAKKS Pacific Stock Popped by Almost 24% on Friday

Key Points

It surprised on the upside with a much narrower-than-expected quarterly net loss.

It also stands to benefit from a much more favorable tariff regime.

10 stocks we like better than JAKKS Pacific ›

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 figures just after market close Thursday, and the investor response the following day was extremely positive. Market players piled into the veteran toy company's stock, pushing it to an impressive gain of nearly 24%.

Not playing around

Across the quarter, JAKKS's net sales were slightly over $127 million. Although this represented a year-over-year decline of 3% for the consumer discretionary company, it handily beat the average analyst estimate of $117 million and change.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Meanwhile, the company significantly narrowed its net loss not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), whittling it down to $2 billion ($0.18 per share) from fourth-quarter 2024's $7.4 million deficit. This meant a crushing beat on the prognosticator consensus, which was a loss of 0.94 per share.

The top-line decline was due to a 28% drop in costume sales, JAKKS said. However, at barely over $9 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, this is by far the smaller of the company's two main business lines. Toys and consumer products, the other, was basically flat year over year with sales of $118 million.

It won't miss tariffs anytime soon

In its earnings release, JAKKS CEO Stephen Berman addressed the "downward pressure" of the federal government's tariff policy as 2025 came to a close. Given that these levies might be melting away considerably soon, it's little wonder that investors are bullish on the company again. Personally, I don't see significant growth opportunities for JAKKS, but the recent tariff news is certainly positive. I'd be mildly optimistic on this company's future.

Should you buy stock in JAKKS Pacific right now?

Before you buy stock in JAKKS Pacific, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JAKKS Pacific wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.