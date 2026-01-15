Why Jabil Stock Is Rising Today

Key Points

Jabil stock his risen each day this week.

Goldman Sachs revealed a new price target.

Investors should focus on the company's financial health instead of analysts' opinions.

Over the first three days of the week, Jabil (NYSE: JBL) stock has closed higher than its finish in each of the previous market sessions. Shares of the company, a provider of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, seem poised to extend their streak today, thanks to an analyst's positive outlook.

As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Jabil's shares are up 4.9%.

Is it just a swell of bullish sentiment, or is a wave forming?

Keeping a buy rating, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney raised the price target on Jabil stock to $282 from $255. According to thefly.com, Delaney based his more optimistic outlook on growing data center demand for Jabil's services.

Based on Jabil's closing price of $241.34 yesterday, Delaney's price target implies almost 17% upside.

Besides Goldman Sachs, Bank of America has also espoused a more bullish view on Jabil stock this week. Yesterday, BoA analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya boosted the price target on Jabil stock to $280 from $265.

Is it too late to buy Jabil stock after its recent rise?

While it's worth noting the analysts' improved outlooks for Jabil stock, Main Street investors need to remain focused on the company's fundamentals. Jabil projects year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2026, and the company is consistently profitable -- two encouraging signs for a company with ample growth potential due to its extensive exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Analysts' opinions aside, Jabil stock is certainly worth strong consideration.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.