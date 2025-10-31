Why ITT Stock Was Pushing Higher This Week

Key Points

It notched a pair of convincing third-quarter beats.

Management also raised its guidance for both revenue and adjusted net income.

10 stocks we like better than ITT ›

With a 6% Monday-to-Thursday increase in its stock price, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock was poised to be a winner this week. The storied industrial company posted its third quarter earnings; many investors liked what they saw and reacted accordingly.

Several strong divisions

That earnings release dropped well before market open on Wednesday. It showed that ITT's revenue for the period was $999 million, representing a double-digit advance of 13% over the same quarter of 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Management attributed the juicy gain to the performance of its industrial process, aerospace, and defense divisions. It also said "pricing actions," with connect and control technologies, and motion technologies, helped move the top line higher. Recent acquisitions added to revenue too.

Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) booked a 14% gain over that one-year stretch to land slightly under $185 million, or $1.78 per share.

This meant a double beat for ITT, as the consensus analyst for revenue was less than $974 million, and that for per-share, adjusted net income was $1.67.

The future is looking rosier

More encouragingly, ITT raised its full-year guidance for both headline revenue and profitability. These days, it's modeling a top-line improvement of 6% to 7% over 2024. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share should clock in at $6.62 to $6.68. The low end of the latter range is 13% higher than last year's figure.

Should you invest $1,000 in ITT right now?

Before you buy stock in ITT, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ITT wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ITT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.