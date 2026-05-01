Why it's so Enticing to Bite on Apple's Stock After Record Q2 Results

Reporting record results for its fiscal second quarter yesterday evening, Apple’s AAPL) stock spiked 3% in Friday’s trading session as the tech giant continues to see extraordinary demand for its AI-powered iPhone 17 lineup and all-time highs for Services revenue.

This has been reassuring to Apple's leadership transition, with long-time CEO Tim Cook moving to chairman in September and the company’s SVP of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, serving as his replacement.

That said, Apple’s stellar Q2 report added strategic significance to its strong performance.

Apple’s Record Q2 Results

Posting record Q2 sales of $111.18 billion, Apple's top line stretched 16% year over year and comfortably exceeded estimates of $109.48 billion. iPhone 17 demand was the biggest growth driver, with iPhone revenue rising 22% to a Q2 peak of $57 billion.

Additionally, Services revenue increased over 16% to an all-time high of nearly $31 billion, attributed to strong growth across Apple’s entire services lineup, especially in its App Store, iCloud, Apple Music/TV+, AppleCare, and Payments.

On the bottom line, Apple’s Q2 EPS spiked 22% to a record $2.01 and topped expectations of $1.92 by 4.69%. Plus, Apple has now exceeded top and bottom line expectations for 13 consecutive quarters, posting an average sales and EPS surprise of 3.21% and 7.34% over the last four quarters, respectively.



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Other highlights included Apple’s operating cash flow coming in at a Q2 record of $28 billion. It’s also noteworthy that Apple Services continues to grow faster than hardware and carries much higher margins, pushing Apple’s Q2 gross margin to 49.3%.



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Apple’s Positive Q3 Guidance

Issuing stronger-than-expected guidance for its fiscal third quarter, Apple expects Q3 sales to increase by 14%-17%, which was impressively above Wall Street's forecast of $104.11 billion or nearly 11% growth (Current Qtr below).



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Apple Expands Its Capital Return Program

Signaling confidence in its future performance and leadership transition, Apple announced a new $100 billion share repurchase program, one of the largest in corporate history. Apple is also increasing its quarterly dividend by 4% from $0.26 to $0.27.

Although Apple’s capital return strategy has historically prioritized buybacks over dividends, it’s noteworthy that its 13% payout ratio leaves plenty of room for more dividend hikes, especially for a cash cow that has over $45 billion in cash & equivalents on its balance sheet.

And of course, AAPL has become a more lucrative stock to own as buybacks of this scale generally boost EPS by reducing the number of shares outstanding.



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Bottom Line

Apple’s record Q2 was powered by iPhone 17 strength, booming Services revenue, and successful hardware launches, all supported by broad global demand. The company’s ability to grow across every major segment, even amid supply-chain pressures and tariff uncertainty, underscores the resilience of its ecosystem and the momentum heading into the current quarter.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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