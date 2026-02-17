Why Itron Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Itron reported Q4 2025 earnings this morning.

The company reported stronger results than analysts had anticipated.

Starting the shortened trading week on a positive note, Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock is soaring today. The technology company that provides meters and sensors for smart cities reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results before the bell rang this morning, and investors are clearly impressed.

As of 12:49 p.m. ET, Itron shares are up 8.7%, retreating from an earlier 17% gain.

Beating analysts' estimates is only part of the story

Blowing past analysts' expectations that it would report Q4 2025 revenue of $561.5 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19, Itron posted $572 million in sales and adjusted EPS of $2.46.

Besides the income statement, investors found the company's cash flow to be a source of celebration. In Q4 2025, Itron generated free cash flow of $111.5 million, a 58.9% year-over-year increase.

Lauding the company's performance last quarter, Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and CEO, stated: "We achieved numerous financial records, led by Outcomes growth of 23% which is a record level of revenue for that segment. The modern grid cannot operate without real-time intelligence, and Itron is the intelligence layer of the grid."

Is Itron stock a buy on the positive news?

Trading at 16.5 times forward earnings, Itron stock is reasonably priced right now. The stock, however, often underperforms the S&P 500, so investors should evaluate Itron carefully before opening a position. Fortunately, those seeking a compelling Internet of Things stock have plenty of other options.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Itron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.