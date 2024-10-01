Why Itron (ITRI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Itron (ITRI) closed at $105.08, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and water meter company had gained 4.49% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.13, indicating a 15.31% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $596.21 million, up 6.32% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.58 per share and a revenue of $2.41 billion, indicating changes of +36.31% and +10.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. Itron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Itron is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.86 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ITRI's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

