Why Is Wynn (WYNN) Up 41.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

Wynn Resorts Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Wynn Resorts reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.

Q3 Earnings and Revenues

The company reported an adjusted loss of $7.04 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.32. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents per share.



Revenues during the third quarter came in at $370.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460 million. The top line also declined 77.5% year over year owing to dismal performance by Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau and Las Vegas operations.

Wynn Palace Disappoints

During the third quarter, revenues from Wynn Palace totaled $15.7 million in the third quarter, down 97.4% year over year. Casino revenues were $12.3 million, down 97.5% year over year. Rooms; food and beverage; and entertainment, retail and other revenues also declined 90%, 77.3%, 131.4%, to $4.5 million, $6.9 million and ($8) million, respectively.



At the VIP segment, table games turnover was $311.7 million, down 97% year over year. VIP table games win rate (based on turnover) was 1.04%, below the expected range of 2.7-3%. It was also lower than 3.19% witnessed in the year-ago quarter. Table drop at the mass market segment was $86.3 million, down 93.4% from the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, table games win in mass market operations amounted to $19 million, down 94.1% year over year.



Notably, average daily rate (ADR) was $225 (down 17.6%, year over year). Occupancy was 11.6% (compared with 97.2% reported in the prior-year quarter). Meanwhile, revenue per available room (RevPAR) came in at $26 (down 90.2%, year over year).

Wynn Macau Operations

During the third quarter, Wynn Macau revenues were down 89.2% year over year to $51.4 million. The downside was due to a decline in casino, rooms, food and beverage, and entertainment, retail and other revenues.



Notably, casino revenues in the reported quarter plunged 93.4% to $27.2 million. Rooms; food and beverage; and entertainment, retail and other revenues declined 81.5%, 71.4% and 28.6%, to $4.9 million, $5.6 and $13.7 million, respectively.



Table games turnover at the VIP segment declined 93.8% to $498.5 million. However, the VIP table games win rate (based on turnover) was 3.95%, higher than expected range of 2.7% to 3.0%. It was also higher than 2.76% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Table drop at the mass market segment was $133 million, down 89.9% year over year. Table games win in the mass market category was $24.9 million, down 90.9%.



Notably, ADR was $291 (up 2.8%, year over year). Meanwhile, occupancy was 16.6% compared with 99.4% in the prior-year quarter. RevPAR was $48, down 82.9%, year over year.

Las Vegas Operations

During the third quarter, revenues from Las Vegas operations were down 53.3% year over year to $186.7 million due to weak occupancy levels.



Casino and food and beverage revenues plunged 24.5% and 63.2% to $65.7 million and $55 million, respectively. Rooms and entertainment, retail and other revenues also decreased 61.3% and 55.1% to $45 million and $21 million, respectively.



Further, table games drop fell 24.6% to $324.9 million. Meanwhile, table games win witnessed a decline of 23.5% year over year to $65.6 million. During the third quarter, table games win percentage of 20.2% was below the projected range of 22-26% but above 19.9% reported in the prior year quarter.



During the reported quarter, RevPAR declined 61% year over year to $105. Occupancy rate was 39.2%, down from 87.9% from the prior-year period. ADR was $269, down 12.1% year over year.

Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor closed all operations on Mar 15 for remainder of the first quarter and second-quarter 2020. On Jul 10, Encore Boston Harbor reopened operations. Adjusted property EBITDA from Encore Boston Harbor for third-quarter 2020 was $26 million.

Operating Performance

During the third quarter, adjusted property earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was ($65.9) million. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted property EBITDA of $396.9 million.



In the quarter under review, adjusted property EBITDA from Macau totaled ($112.1) million against $301.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted property EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $20.3 million, compared with $88.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Position

As of Sep 30, 2020, Wynn Resorts’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.55 billion.



Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter amounted to $12.79 billion, including $3.12 billion of Wynn Las Vegas related debt, $5.96 billion of Macau debt, $3.10 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt, and $612.2 million of debt held by the retail joint venture, which the company consolidated.

