Why Is Chubb (CB) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Chubb (CB). Shares have added about 10.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Chubb due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Chubb's Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y



Chubb reported first-quarter 2024 core operating income of $5.41 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line increased 22.7% year over year.



Chubb's results reflected solid underwriting income, lower catastrophe loss and improved combined ratio across most of the segments. The insurer witnessed double-digit premium revenue growth from across the globe with strong results in commercial and consumer P&C and Asia life businesses.

Quarter in Detail

Net premiums written improved 14.1% year over year to $12.2 billion in the quarter. Our estimate was $11.4 billion, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $13 billion.



Net investment income was $1.4 billion, up 25.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.3 billion, while our estimate for the same was $1.4 billion.



Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was $1.4 billion, up 16.7% year over year. Global P&C underwriting income, excluding Agriculture, was $1.3 billion, up 10.9%.



Chubb incurred a pre-tax P&C catastrophe loss, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums of $347 million, which was narrower than the year-ago catastrophe loss of $382 million.



The P&C combined ratio improved 30 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 86% in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for combined ratio was pegged at 86.3, while our estimate was 81.7.

Segmental Update

North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 9.4% year over year to $4.7 billion. Our estimate was $5.9 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $5.6 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 272 bps to 86%. Our estimate was 80.



North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written climbed 12.3% year over year to $1.5 billion. Our estimate was $1.6 billion. The combined ratio improved 650 bps to 87.4%. Our estimate was 87.7.



North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written decreased 15% from the year-ago quarter to $249 million. Our estimate was $415.6 million. The combined ratio improved 4,620 bps to 56.6%.



Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written jumped 17.5% year over year to $3.8 billion. Our estimate was $4.2 billion. The combined ratio improved 20 bps to 85.8%. Our estimate was 86.2.



Life Insurance: Net premiums written soared 26.3% year over year to $1.6 billion, in line with our estimate.



The Life Insurance segment income was $268 million, up 9.8%. The increase was principally driven by higher earnings from Huatai.

Financial Update

The cash balance of $2.7 billion, as of Mar 31, 2024, increased 1.1% from the 2023-end level. Total shareholders’ equity grew 1.2% from the level at 2023 end to $64.4 billion as of Mar 31, 2024. Book value per share, as of Mar 31, 2024, was $149.09, up 1.5% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2023.



Core operating return on tangible equity expanded 110 bps year over year to 13.7%. Operating cash flow was $3.2 billion in the quarter under consideration, while adjusted operating cash flow was $3.6 billion.

Capital Deployment

In the quarter, Chubb bought back shares worth $316 million and paid $350 million in dividends.

Acquisition Update

During the quarter, CB increased its ownership in Huatai Group by 9%, bringing its stake to 85.5% as of Mar 31, 2024.

