Why iRobot Stock Just Crashed and Burned

Rich Smith The Motley Fool
What happened

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock collapsed in a frenzy of selling Thursday morning after the company reported a sizable earnings miss last night -- and hinted at more misses to come.

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, analysts didn't hold out high hopes for iRobot, predicting the Roomba maker would lose $0.91 per share on sales of $463.8 million. Even so, the company managed to trip over that low bar. Sales for the final quarter of 2021 were only $455.4 million, and the company reported a loss of $1.05 per share, pro forma.

iRobot stock is down 15.2% as of 10:35 a.m. ET today.

So what

iRobot management tried to put a brave face on the results, highlighting "44% growth in connected customers during 2021." Investors were having none of that, though, and I can't say I blame them.

Citing "ongoing semiconductor chip constraints and shipping delays that impacted our ability to fulfill approximately more than $35 million in orders," iRobot was forced to admit that sales sank 16% year over year in Q4, and that the company swung from a Q4 profit a year ago to a Q4 loss this time around. In fact, losses per share according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were even more severe than the company's $1.05 pro forma estimate makes it appear.

When calculated according to GAAP, iRobot lost $1.17 per share in Q4.

Now what

Not all the news was bad, though. iRobot still ended 2021 with sales up 9% at $1.6 billion, and held onto a full-year profit as well -- $1.08 per share, GAAP. (Albeit, that was down 79% from 2020.) The company also predicted that, in 2022, revenue will revive to about $1.8 billion -- at least a 12% bounce back from 2021's decline.

Sadly, the same won't be true about profits. Continuing Q4's slide, iRobot predicts that over the course of 2022, its earnings will range from a loss of $0.23 per share to a profit of $0.27. At the midpoint of guidance, that works out to a prediction of just $0.02 earned per share -- and even in the best case, a 75% decline in profits from 2021's already reduced level.

No wonder iRobot investors are upset.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends iRobot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

