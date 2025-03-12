Why iRobot Stock Is Crashing Today

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock has fallen 35% after the company issued a "going concern" warning, raising doubts about its ability to stay in business over the next year.

What happened?

The company behind the popular Roomba vacuums revealed severe financial instability, highlighting declining revenue and mounting losses. iRobot has now withdrawn its 2025 financial guidance and canceled its scheduledearnings call a move that often signals worsening conditions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The company's net loss widened to $77.1 million in its latest quarter, up from a $63.6 million loss in the same period a year earlier. The company also disclosed a 44% drop in revenue in its latest quarter, with total sales sinking to $172 million. Adding to these concerns, sales fell sharply in every major market:

U.S.: Down 47%

Down 47% Japan: Down 34%

Down 34% EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa): Down 44%

CEO Colin Angle acknowledged the challenges, stating, "We recognize the significant financial headwinds ahead, and we are evaluating all strategic alternatives to ensure the company's survival."

A business model under pressure

iRobot is struggling to keep up with rising competition, especially from lower-cost Chinese robotic vacuum manufacturers. These rivals offer similar or better features at reduced prices, eroding iRobot's once-dominant position.

Meanwhile, iRobot's costly restructuring efforts -- including a 50% workforce reduction -- have yet to yield stability. The company has also been dealing with excess inventory write-offs, further damaging its margins.

In a desperate bid to regain its footing, iRobot has launched eight new Roomba models, touting lidar navigation and improved mapping technology. However, the company's financial turmoil has overshadowed this product push, leaving investors skeptical.

The fallout from the Amazon deal

A major turning point for iRobot came when Amazon scrapped its planned $1.7 billion acquisition in January 2024 after European regulators blocked the deal. The failed merger has left iRobot struggling for financial support, adding to its uncertain future.

What's next for iRobot?

With no clear path to profitability, iRobot has hired financial advisors to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or refinancing. However, it remains unclear whether these efforts will be enough to restore investor confidence.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $282,016 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,869 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $482,720!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends iRobot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.