Why Iren Stock Surged Today

Iren's next-generation data centers are in high demand.

Microsoft is locking up five years of Nvidia-powered computing capacity via Iren's cloud network.

Shares of Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) jumped more than 11% on Monday after the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider announced a $9.7 billion cloud contract with Microsoft.

Iren is becoming a major player in the AI boom

Iren will supply Microsoft with access to Nvidia's cutting-edge GB300 graphic processing units (GPUs) as part of a five-year cloud computing agreement. Iren intends to purchase the highly sought-after AI accelerators and related equipment from Dell Technologies for roughly $5.8 billion.

Iren plans to deploy the technology at its AI-optimized, renewable energy-powered facility in Childress, Texas, in the coming year.

"Iren's expertise in building and operating a fully integrated AI cloud -- from data centers to GPU stack -- combined with their secured power capacity makes them a strategic partner," Microsoft executive Jonathan Tinter said in a press release.

More big deals likely lie ahead

Demand for AI computing is growing faster than even multitrillion-dollar companies like Microsoft can provide. The deal should thus alleviate some of the tech titan's capacity shortages as it strives to meet the AI needs of its cloud computing customers.

Yet Microsoft isn't the only tech giant that's struggling to build enough data centers and related infrastructure to satisfy its AI requirements. So, this might not be the last blockbuster deal Iren strikes.

"This agreement not only validates Iren's position as a trusted provider of AI Cloud services, but also opens access to a new customer segment among global hyperscalers," co-CEO Daniel Roberts said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.