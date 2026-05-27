Why IREN Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Dell is supplying IREN with the AI equipment it needs for its Childress, Texas campus.

IREN is working to alleviate a major constraint in the AI boom: time-to-compute.

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Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) climbed on Wednesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) data center developer struck a deal with Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL).

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A need for speed

IREN agreed to purchase Blackwell systems from Dell featuring Nvidia's high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs). The $1.6 billion purchase price includes Nvidia's GPUs, Dell's servers, and related storage, networking, and ancillary equipment.

IREN plans to deploy these systems in its existing data centers at its Childress, Texas campus. It expects to bring them online by early 2027.

"Our relationship with Dell ensures access to hardware at the scale and speed the market demands," IREN Co-CEO Daniel Roberts said. "Every deployment we complete makes the next one faster, and that compounding execution advantage is what we are building."

Pressing its advantage

It's this rapid deployment speed that gives IREN an edge over its competitors. Other projects launching now are unlikely to bring their data centers fully online before the end of the decade.

"If you wanted to start today and build a gigawatt AI factory, you are looking at the 2030s before you get the first compute online," Roberts said during an interview with Bloomberg earlier this month.

Investors should expect IREN to continue to invest aggressively in its computing resources to hasten its expansion schedule.

"Securing capacity and accelerating commissioning are our top priorities in a market where time-to-compute is everything," Roberts said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.