Why IREN Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

IREN and Nvidia want to build AI factories.

Nvidia could invest $2.1 billion in the data center operator.

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Shares of IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) popped on Friday after the provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused cloud computing services formed a strategic partnership with semiconductor colossus Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

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A lucrative deal

Nvidia and IREN will work together to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of next-generation AI infrastructure. These massive AI factories will be built on Nvidia's DSX architecture and feature its cutting-edge chips. They're intended to support the needs of enterprise AI customers.

"AI factories are becoming foundational infrastructure for the global economy," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. "Deploying these systems at scale requires deep integration across the full stack -- compute, networking, software, power, and operations."

IREN will also supply Nvidia with managed cloud computing services for its own AI and research needs under a five-year contract valued at up to $3.4 billion.

"This contract demonstrates our ability to deliver fully managed cloud solutions, not just bare metal, to a broad and growing customer base," IREN Co-CEO Daniel Roberts said.

Nvidia could take a sizable stake in IREN

As part of the deal, Nvidia received a five-year right to buy up to 30 million shares of IREN's stock at $70 per share, representing a potential investment of as much as $2.1 billion.

"IREN brings the scale and infrastructure expertise to help accelerate the build-out of next-generation AI infrastructure globally," Huang said. "Together, we are building for the age of AI."

The agreement caps an incredibly strong year for IREN and its shareholders. By helping to source the land, power sources, compute, and operational management services needed to build and run advanced AI data centers, IREN has positioned itself as a valued partner for its customers. Its shares, in turn, are up a staggering 789% over the past year.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.