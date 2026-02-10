Why Iradimed Stock Soared Today

Key Points

For the 18th time in a row, the niche medical device maker set a new all-time high for quarterly revenue.

It also handily topped the consensus analyst estimate for adjusted net profit.

The stock of advanced medical devices maker Iradimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) was the very picture of health on Tuesday. The company released its latest earnings report, which revealed that -- for the 18th quarter in a row -- it set a new all-time high revenue figure. Also, both the top and bottom lines rose at double-digit rates. Investors rewarded this by trading the stock up by nearly 10% that day.

Yet another peak

In its fourth quarter of 2025, Iradimed earned $22.7 million in revenue, a 17% improvement over the same period of 2024. Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) flew higher, rising 23% to just under $7 million ($0.54 per share).

With that bottom-line figure, Iradimed notched the latest in a series of beats on the consensus analyst estimate, which in this instance was $0.48 per share. The average pundit projection for revenue wasn't immediately available.

The company, which specialized in intravenous infusion pump systems and monitoring systems designed to work with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedures, benefited from the rollout of a new product. This is the 3870 intravenous infusion pump, which the company began shipping during the quarter.

Iradimed also announced a dividend raise in its earnings release. The company's quarterly payout is to rise from $0.17 per share to $0.20, effective with the next distribution. This will take place on March 6 for investors of record as of Feb. 23.

More growth in store?

Iradimed also proffered guidance for the entirety of 2026. It's estimating that revenue will come in at $91 million to $96 million, filtering down into non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $2.06 to $2.21. Both ranges sit comfortably above the $73 million in revenue and $1.66 per share adjusted net profit of 2024.

There are numerous value stocks hidden in the niche medical devices segment, and Iradimed occupies a strong one in MRI-compatible equipment. The company continues to march down a growth path, so I think it's stock is well worth considering as a buy

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Iradimed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.