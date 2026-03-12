Why IperionX Limited Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

IperionX is a U.S. titanium company -- that files its financials in Australia.

IperionX lost $0.10 per share in the first half of fiscal 2026.

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ: IPX) stock tumbled 14.4% through 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday after reporting financial results for the first half of its fiscal 2026.

IperionX reported a $0.10 per share loss for the half, and no revenue.

Introducing IperionX

IperionX is a bit of an odd duck. Although headquartered in North Carolina, and describing itself as "a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company," IperionX was originally incorporated in Australia -- and still files financials there. Its most recent filing, its "half year account" for the first half of fiscal 2026, ending Dec. 31, 2025, appeared there this morning.

The numbers weren't great.

IperionX spent $10.8 million on research and development in the first half, $3.3 million on exploration work, and $34.8 million in total -- but collected no revenue at all. Exchange rates mitigated the damage, but ultimately, IperionX ended losses of $0.10 per share -- worse than its $0.06 per share loss a year ago.

On the plus side, IperionX has $65.8 million in cash and equivalents, and incurred $31.1 million in capital expenditures. So IperionX still has enough cash to last it another year.

Is IperionX stock a buy?

IperionX did not provide guidance in its filing, but analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence forecast the company will end this fiscal year with a loss of $0.07 per share. The good news here is twofold:

First, $0.07 is less than $0.10, so analysts are forecasting a profit in the second half of the fiscal year. Second, analysts forecast IperionX will be profitable for all of next year, fiscal 2027.

Still, the forecast profit is only $0.06 per share. On a $41 stock, that seems really expensive. IperionX is a sell for me.

