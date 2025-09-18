Why IonQ Stock Was Soaring Today

Key Points Several Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Energy.

It said it would acquire Vector Atomic.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) were soaring again this week as the quantum computing stock made multiple announcements, showing its technology is continuing to gain traction and is finding new customers. It also received a number of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, IonQ stock was up 24.6% as of Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A banner week for IonQ

IonQ has delivered solid gains every day this week on a drumbeat of good news. On Monday, two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy-equivalent ratings. B. Riley said IonQ is "far better positioned" than the stock indicates.

The following day, IonQ said it would acquire Vector Atomic, a quantum technology company.

Finally, on Wednesday, IonQ was named a new partner, along with Honeywell, for the Quantum-in-Space collaboration spearheaded by the Department of Energy (DOE), which will advance quantum technologies used in space. IonQ also signed a memorandum of understanding with the DOE.

The rapid-fire news items added to the bullish narrative building around the stock.

What's next for IonQ

IonQ has made a number of acquisitions in quantum computing and signed on new customers in recent months. Although the business is still small, with the company aiming for up to $100 million in revenue this year, IonQ looks poised to be a leader in the quantum computing revolution, as it's the most valuable among the four major quantum stocks.

If interest in the sector continues to build, expect IonQ to continue to move higher, especially if it forges new deals and acquisitions.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.