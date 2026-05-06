Why IonQ Stock Rocketed Nearly 9% Higher Today

Key Points

It shattered prognosticator estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Management also raised its revenue guidance.

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Quantum stocks were on fire on Wednesday, and the latest news from IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) was the major reason why. The company published its latest set of quarterly earnings, and they crushed analyst estimates. Investors couldn't get enough of the stock and other quantum titles, as evidenced by IonQ closing the day up almost 9%.

Smashing the top-line record

IonQ's first quarter saw the quantum company earn $64.7 million, a new quarterly record. That was significantly higher than the under $7.6 million it earned in the same period of 2025. Acquisitions were a key factor in the boost.

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On the bottom line, the results were dramatically different under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP (adjusted) standards. Under GAAP, thanks to a more than $1 billion gain in the change in fair value of warrant liabilities (essentially a big accounting adjustment), it flipped to a huge net income. This was almost $805 million, against the year-ago loss of over $32 million.

A truer indicator of profitability was the company's adjusted net loss of $0.34 per share, which was deeper than first quarter 2025's $0.15 per share deficit.

Regardless, both headline figures blew well past the consensus pundit projections. On average, analysts tracking the stock were modeling less than $50 million on the top line, and an adjusted net loss of $0.46 per share.

Going commercial

IonQ raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance. It's now anticipating $260 million to $270 million, which, at the bottom of the range, would be nearly double the company's 2025 take. Management also reaffirmed its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), expecting a loss of $310 million to $330 million.

While quantum computing as a technology still has some distance to go before it's widespread commercially, it's making significant strides in that direction. In its earnings release, IonQ said it is moving into system-level testing of its full 256-qubit quantum machine. That alone is sufficient reason to be optimistic about its future.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.