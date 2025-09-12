Why IonQ Stock Is Crushing It Today

Key Points IonQ's planned acquisition of Oxford Ionics cleared an important regulatory hurdle.

The deal should help IonQ deliver on its ambitious quantum computing roadmap.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock was crushing it on Friday, shares soaring 17.6% at 10:33 a.m. ET. The big gain came after the company announced that the U.K. Investment Security Unit had cleared the way for the acquisition of Oxford Ionics.

All conditions needed for IonQ's acquisition of Oxford Ionics to be finalized have now been met. The quantum computing pioneer said that it "looks forward to closing the deal in the near term."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Why the Oxford Ionics acquisition matters so much

Mergers and acquisitions don't always move the needle very much for the initiating company. Why does the Oxford Ionics acquisition matter so much for IonQ? The deal is critical for IonQ to fulfill its ambitious product roadmap.

IonQ hopes to have a quantum computer that supports 2 million qubits (a unit of information in quantum computing) and 80,000 logical qubits by 2030. The company needs Oxford Ionics' technology to squeeze more qubits onto standard silicon chips without sacrificing performance.

Is IonQ stock a buy?

Risk-averse investors will probably want to stay on the sidelines of most quantum computing stocks, including IonQ. The company isn't profitable yet. It faces multiple rivals, some with deep pockets. There's no guarantee that IonQ's technology will ultimately come out on top.

However, I think aggressive investors who aren't afraid to take on considerable risk should find IonQ an attractive option. Quantum computing is still in its early innings. The current leaders (and IonQ is in that group) could be huge winners over the next decade.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.