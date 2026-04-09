Why Investors Stampeded Into Gemini Space Station Today

Key Points

Potential buyers are eyeing operations in Europe, apparently.

Gemini recently announced it was reducing its global footprint.

10 stocks we like better than Gemini Space Station ›

Most cryptocurrencies weren't drifting high into orbit on Thursday, but the journey was different for crypto exchange operator Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI). On a media report of a possible takeover play (or plays), investors eagerly snapped up the company's shares to lift them to a daily gain of almost 9%.

Some of the parts

That morning, Bullish's crypto news and analysis site CoinDesk reported that would-be buyers were mulling acquisitions of certain parts of Gemini's business.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Citing an unidentified "person with direct knowledge of the matter," CoinDesk wrote that these entities, which were unnamed, were focused on Gemini's recently closed operations on continental Europe and in the U.K. The primary impetus for some is to obtain the regulatory licenses granted to those units.

In February, Gemini announced it was reducing its worldwide workforce by 25%. This included shuttering its operations in the U.K., the European Union (EU), and Australia. The goal was to narrow the company's business to its native U.S. and Singapore.

According to the article's source, the acquirers are more interested in these "pieces" than in acquiring Gemini as a whole.

Gemini management has not yet officially commented on the story.

Reduced footprint

There are plenty of offbeat companies in the cryptosphere, and Gemini has always been an outlier within that world.

It aims not only to be a brokerage but also a business offering a suite of related services such as custody and a payments system. Yet it's lately been figuring out ways to shrink, not grow, its operations, so those overseas units are unlikely to sell at premium prices. I would curb my enthusiasm on the CoinDesk report if I were a shareholder.

Should you buy stock in Gemini Space Station right now?

Before you buy stock in Gemini Space Station, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Gemini Space Station wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.