Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down 2% since its earnings report in late October not due to weak results, but because investors are closely watching its capital expenditures. As the company pours resources into AI and cloud infrastructure, investors want to know when they can expect to see a return on the company’s investment.

The answer is someday, but not today. And probably not for a couple of years.

In the meantime, even cash-rich companies like Microsoft are experiencing a dip in free cash flow (FCF) as more of its earnings are allocated to fund its AI ambitions. This creates an inflection point for traders who may wonder if the downturn is the beginning of a larger sell-off.

However, for investors who believe Microsoft is a stock to own rather than trade, an opportunity may be forming.

How Traders May Approach Microsoft’s Dip

For traders, a pullback after earnings becomes a test of market momentum, risk management, and technical trigger points for disciplined entries or exits. Microsoft’s recent move lower offers several signals to monitor:

Technical Signals: MSFT stock’s post-earnings drop has pushed it below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and short-term support lines, a potentially bearish signal that a larger correction is coming. Traders will be watching the next support level around $507—about where the stock closed on Nov. 5. This could be either an inflection point for a bullish reversal or a continuation of the current momentum.

MSFT stock’s post-earnings drop has pushed it below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and short-term support lines, a potentially bearish signal that a larger correction is coming. Traders will be watching the next support level around $507—about where the stock closed on Nov. 5. This could be either an inflection point for a bullish reversal or a continuation of the current momentum. Options Chain: Over the past month, more than half of Microsoft’s options trades have leaned bearish, with strike prices targeting levels near or below the current price.

Over the past month, more than half of Microsoft’s options trades have leaned bearish, with strike prices targeting levels near or below the current price. Risk and Opportunity: If support at $507 holds, many investors will look for momentum signals such as a bullish crossover in the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), or stabilization in the relative strength indicator (RSI), which is currently neutral. On the other hand, a significant move lower could open up downside targets toward the net technical support level near $468.

Microsoft Remains a Long-Term Favorite

For long-term investors, Microsoft is still a stock to buy and hold. Like many technology stocks, there are concerns about valuation, but those concerns aren’t that important to someone who is in MSFT stock for the long haul.

The total return in MSFT stock over the last five years is 147.89%, which includes a dividend with a payout ratio of around 25%. Microsoft would hardly be considered an income stock, but it has increased its payout for 23 consecutive years and pays out $3.64 per share. The dividend is supported by the company’s balance sheet, which will remain solid, even with a slight drop in FCF.

Microsoft’s 2.05% FCF yield may seem modest, but it underscores the market’s confidence in durable cash generation and long-term growth. While other mega-cap techs may offer higher yields, few combine Microsoft’s mix of scale, diversification, and consistency.

Long-Term Catalysts Outweigh Short-Term Concerns

Many analysts are stoking fears of an AI bubble that could wipe out the gains of recent months or years. That’s the kind of information that traders need to consider.

If price is what you pay and value is what you get, buying MSFT stock at $360 (as they did earlier this year) or around $540 (its recent all-time high) is a big difference. It may be time to sit this one out.

However, for investors who view Microsoft as a core position, the company’s fundamentals remain best-in-class, and the recent dip into the $500–$510 zone offers a tactical entry for patient investors.

As its investments in cloud and AI translate into accelerating profits and expanding customer lock-in, this short-term volatility looks more like a buying opportunity than the beginning of a trend reversal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.