Why Investors Should Pay Attention to China

China, a $17 trillion economy, is sitting at its weakest point in nearly 50 years. However, 2023 has significant odds in favor of a strong rebound in its economy. The Chinese stock market is already off to a strong start and Asian markets have climbed to a five-month high. The Chinese Yuan has grabbed its strongest level against the dollar since August last year. Here are the factors that are boosting sentiment among investors, and traders and why U.S. investors must pay attention to China.

China and U.S. Ties

Since President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in November to discuss bilateral issues, relations between the United States and China have been steadily improving. China paused negotiations between Washington and Beijing on matters such as climate change when Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August; however, Washington and Beijing have restarted those discussions. The new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has a much more favorable tone towards the U.S. as well. He offered effusive praise of Americans, signaling that relations between the world's two largest economies appear to be warming despite recent tensions over Taiwan. It is possible that relations may improve even more when United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to China at the beginning of this year.

China Easing Covid Restrictions

On Sunday, China further lifted restrictions on international borders and allowed passengers to travel without any quarantine restrictions. This is certainly the most significant step by Beijing in dismantling its zero-covid policy. The reopening has made traders a lot more optimistic as it will help the second-largest economy in the world to come back much stronger than many currently have anticipated.

Increasing the Percentage of Debt

As part of their efforts to bolster the economy of the world's second-largest country, the Chinese government is contemplating setting a new high for the annual quota of special local government bonds and increase their objective for the budget deficit. A special local government bond quota of up to 3.8 trillion yuan is now being discussed by relevant authorities, which would be an increase from the previous record of 3.75 trillion yuan.

According to various sources, officials are also considering setting a deficit goal for 2023 of around 3% of the gross domestic product. This would be a significant improvement compared to the target of 2.8% set for 2019, but it would fall short of the target of 3.6% set for 2020. Economists anticipate that investments in infrastructure will help drive economic growth of close to 5% or higher this year, and special bonds are an important source of finance for these investments.

Relaxing Restrictions on Major Technology Companies

Beijing is loosening restrictions on mobile gaming. For example, Tencent Holdings Ltd. was successful in getting the go-ahead for another large batch of video game titles. In addition to this, Chinese authorities gave the go-ahead for billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group Co. to fund 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for its consumer subsidiary, indicating that the government-ordered restructuring of the financial technology company is making progress.

The transaction helps Ant overcome a significant obstacle in its quest to satisfy conditions that authorities had imposed on the company in the wake of a crackdown on its operations in the year 2020, when its record initial public offering was derailed.

Easing Laws for Property Giants

Beijing is shifting its posture as a result of the property market crisis that has been going on for over two years. According to the new plan, China would loosen limitations on the increase of debt for developers, but only if they achieve a certain number of predetermined criteria.

In addition, it is also reported that Beijing may let certain property businesses add more leverage by lifting limitations on borrowing, and it may extend back the grace period for reaching debt objectives established by the policy. The initial deadline of June 30 might be pushed out by at least six months, depending on the circumstances.

Since November, China has released a slew of measures to support the real estate market, which contributes to about a fifth of the country's GDP, but this relaxation might be the most significant yet. Underscoring Beijing's determination to emphasize economic development, the government has changed its attitude in a matter of weeks regarding a variety of industries, including imports of chips and coal, as well as enterprises that operate online platforms.

According to a Bloomberg index, prices for China dollar high-yield notes, which are mainly used by property businesses, have hit levels not seen since January 2022. These prices now stand at an average of 75 cents on the dollar.

All of this is pointing to the fact that the Chinese government is doing what it can to stimulate its economy, which will have a ripple effect on other markets. Watching these developments and how they unfold is relevant for any investor.

