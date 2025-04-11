This is Why Investors Should Exercise Caution With Petrobras

Energy stocks have had a rough ride lately. With concerns mounting over a global recession, oil demand expectations are under pressure—and prices have reflected that sentiment. Among the sector’s big names, Petrobras PBR has fallen more than 12% year to date, underperforming ExxonMobil XOM and Shell's SHEL 7.1% and 4.6% decline, respectively. While the entire sector has been challenged, Petrobras has drawn heightened investor scrutiny due to its state-controlled structure, macro headwinds, and currency risk. Despite these challenges, the stock shows both potential and risks, making it a mixed but interesting investment choice.

PBR, XOM, SHEL Year-to-Date Stock Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Long-Term Production Growth Remains a Key Strength for Petrobras

One of Petrobras’ brightest spots is its robust production outlook. The company’s 2025 roadmap outlines steady expansion via offshore development, including the highly productive Búzios field. With the launch of the Almirante FPSO—now pumping 800,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared to just 150,000 bpd at the prior top-producing field—Petrobras has clearly entered a new phase of operational scale, and with production forecasts continuing to rise over the next few years, the company is well positioned to benefit if oil prices stabilize or rebound, reinforcing its long-term investment appeal.

Attractive Valuation, Strong Yield

Despite these growth drivers, Petrobras is still priced at a steep discount. Its forward P/E ratio of just 3.64 stands far below ExxonMobil’s 13.14X and Shell’s 8X, offering a compelling valuation buffer for value-focused investors.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, its dividend yield north of 13.2% is strikingly higher than ExxonMobil’s 4% and Shell’s 4.8%. Even after a recent change in its payout policy, the dividend remains attractive and well-supported by strong cash flow, making it difficult for income-focused investors to overlook—especially in today’s uncertain market.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PBR’s Oil Price Exposure Increases Volatility

However, Petrobras’ tight link to global oil prices introduces volatility. The stock tends to move closely with oil prices, so a prolonged decline—possibly driven by an economic slowdown or rising trade tensions—could weigh heavily on its performance. Although the company operates efficiently, Q4 2024 results showed vulnerability, with adjusted EBITDA down nearly 47% year over year and net income hit by one-off costs and weaker production. While current oil price levels offer margin protection, they are far from guaranteed in a potentially recessionary climate.

Political and Currency Risks Are Persistent Overhangs

Petrobras being controlled by the government is both a strength and a weakness. Government involvement can lead to decisions that focus more on national goals than on what’s best for shareholders. Frequent leadership changes and shifting policy directions only add to the uncertainty. Moreover, Petrobras’ exposure to the Brazilian real, which can be unpredictable, adds another layer of risk for international investors seeking dollar-denominated stability. These factors contribute to its consistently low valuation, despite operational strength.

Conclusion: A Balanced Perspective on PBR Stock

Petrobras presents a classic high-risk, high-reward profile. On the one hand, its production scale, discounted valuation, and industry-leading dividend yield offer clear upside potential—especially compared to more expensive peers like ExxonMobil and Shell. On the other hand, political interference, currency swings, and global macro uncertainty complicate the picture. In this context, PBR stock appears fairly valued based on both the risks it faces and the opportunities it holds. While long-term investors may consider nibbling at current levels, the prudent stance for now is to rate Petrobras as a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.