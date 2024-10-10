Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Kinross Gold?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Kinross Gold (KGC) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.18 a share, just 26 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 5, 2024.

Kinross Gold's Earnings ESP sits at +13.92%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.18 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16. KGC is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

KGC is part of a big group of Basic Materials stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Pan American Silver (PAAS) as well.

Pan American Silver is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 5, 2024. PAAS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.25 a share 26 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver is $0.22, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +13.64%.

KGC and PAAS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

