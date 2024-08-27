Why Invest in Commodities? | Pros and Cons

Investing in commodities can help diversify your portfolio, offering a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations. Unlike traditional assets like stocks and bonds, commodities such as gold, oil and agricultural products often move independently from market trends, providing a potential buffer in times of economic uncertainty. But commodities also come with risks, including price volatility driven by geopolitical events and natural disasters.

If you're interested in adding commodities to your portfolio, a financial advisor can help you analyze and manage investments.

Understanding Commodities

Commodities are raw materials or primary agricultural products that can be bought, sold, and traded, such as oil, gold, or wheat. These tangible assets are often divided into two main categories: hard commodities and soft commodities. Hard commodities are natural resources that are extracted or mined, such as oil, gold and natural gas. Soft commodities, on the other hand, are agricultural products like wheat, coffee and cotton.

Hard Commodities Soft Commodities Gold

Crude oil

Natural gas

Silver

Copper

Iron ore

Platinum

Aluminum

Nickel Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Coffee

Cotton

Sugar

Cocoa

Rice

Lumber

Unlike other investment assets, commodities are typically standardized. This means that one unit of a commodity is essentially the same as another, regardless of the producer. For example, a barrel of crude oil from one producer is equivalent to a barrel from another. This standardization allows commodities to be traded on exchanges, where they're bought and sold in bulk.

Supply and demand dynamics drive the value of commodities, and factors like weather, geopolitical events and technological advancements can affect these dynamics. Because of their physical nature and broad economic influence, commodities can play an important role in an investment portfolio.

Why You Should Invest in Commodities

Investing in commodities can offer several advantages that make them an attractive addition to a diversified portfolio. Here are six common advantages of investing in commodities:

Hedge against inflation : Commodities often rise in value when inflation increases, as the cost of goods and services tends to go up. This makes them a valuable tool for preserving purchasing power.

: Commodities often rise in value when inflation increases, as the cost of goods and services tends to go up. This makes them a valuable tool for preserving purchasing power. Diversification : Commodities typically have low correlation with traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds. Adding commodities to a portfolio can reduce overall risk by providing a buffer during market downturns.

: Commodities typically have low correlation with traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds. Adding commodities to a portfolio can reduce overall risk by providing a buffer during market downturns. Potential for high returns : Certain commodities, especially during periods of high demand or supply constraints, can experience significant price increases and offer the potential for substantial returns.

: Certain commodities, especially during periods of high demand or supply constraints, can experience significant price increases and offer the potential for substantial returns. Global demand : As economies grow, especially in emerging markets, the demand for raw materials like oil, metals and agricultural products increases. This drives up commodity prices.

: As economies grow, especially in emerging markets, the demand for raw materials like oil, metals and agricultural products increases. This drives up commodity prices. Tangible assets : Unlike stocks or bonds, commodities are physical goods that hold intrinsic value. This can provide a sense of security for investors who prefer tangible investments.

: Unlike stocks or bonds, commodities are physical goods that hold intrinsic value. This can provide a sense of security for investors who prefer tangible investments. Exposure to different economic drivers: Commodities are influenced by different factors, such as weather, geopolitical events and technological changes. This provides a way to profit from diverse economic trends.

What Are the Drawbacks of Investing in Commodities?

Just like other financial investments, commodities can offer both benefits and drawbacks. Here are six common risks that you should consider:

High volatility : Commodity prices can fluctuate widely due to weather events, geopolitical tensions and changes in supply and demand. This volatility can lead to rapid losses, especially for short-term investors.

: Commodity prices can fluctuate widely due to weather events, geopolitical tensions and changes in supply and demand. This volatility can lead to rapid losses, especially for short-term investors. Lack of income : Unlike stocks that pay dividends or bonds that provide interest, commodities don't generate income. The only way to profit is through price appreciation, which can be uncertain dependent on external factors.

: Unlike stocks that pay dividends or bonds that provide interest, commodities don't generate income. The only way to profit is through price appreciation, which can be uncertain dependent on external factors. Complexity and expertise required : Investing in commodities often requires a deep understanding of global markets, economic indicators and specific factors affecting each commodity. Without this expertise, investors may struggle.

: Investing in commodities often requires a deep understanding of global markets, economic indicators and specific factors affecting each commodity. Without this expertise, investors may struggle. Storage and transportation costs : Physical commodities, such as gold or oil, require storage and transportation. This can add to the cost of the investment and reduce overall returns.

: Physical commodities, such as gold or oil, require storage and transportation. This can add to the cost of the investment and reduce overall returns. Limited access to markets : Direct investment in commodities may require access to futures markets, which may not be accessible or understandable for all investors.

: Direct investment in commodities may require access to futures markets, which may not be accessible or understandable for all investors. Market manipulation: Commodities markets can be susceptible to manipulation by large players, which can distort prices and create unfair conditions for smaller investors.

How to Invest in Commodities

If you want to invest in commodities, here are six common ways to help you get started:

Futures contracts can allow you to buy or sell a specific amount of a commodity at a predetermined price on a set date in the future. This method is highly speculative and can offer significant returns, but it also comes with substantial risk due to the leverage involved. Futures trading is better suited for experienced investors who understand the market dynamics.

Commodity ETFs

Commodity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow investors to gain exposure to a commodity or a basket of commodities without having to trade futures directly. ETFs trade on stock exchanges like regular stocks, making them more accessible to average investors. They provide a way to invest in commodities with lower risk and greater liquidity.

Commodity mutual funds invest in a variety of commodity-related assets, such as futures contracts, stocks of commodity-producing companies, and physical commodities. These funds offer diversification within the commodity sector and are managed by professional fund managers, making them a good choice for investors who want professional oversight.

Physical Commodities

Investors can own tangible assets by investing directly in physical commodities, such as gold or silver bullion. This method provides a sense of security, but it also involves costs related to storage and insurance. Those looking for a long-term hedge against economic uncertainty may prefer owning physical commodities.

Bottom Line

Investing in commodities could offer both opportunities and challenges. They can provide inflation protection, diversification and potential high returns, but also come with risks like volatility and market complexity. Before adding commodities to your portfolio, consider the benefits and risks for your portfolio.

Financial Planning Tips

If you want to create an investment plan, a financial advisor can work with you to determine which strategies are a good fit for your needs and goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much an investment can earn over time, SmartAsset's free investment calculator can help you get an estimate.

©iStock.com/LumiNola, ©iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen, ©iStock.com/

The post Why Invest in Commodities? | Pros and Cons appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.