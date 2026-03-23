Why Intuitive Machines Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann raised his price target on Intuitive Machines stock to $22 today.

Revenue at the space company will be lumpy.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Machines ›

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock got hit hard last week after reporting a big loss for Q4 2024. Shares of the space company lost nearly 6% Friday. Today, however, they're winning back all those losses and more -- up 10.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET.

You can thank investment banker Stifel for that.

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Stifel loves Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines was expected to lose only $0.06 per share last quarter, but lost $0.33 instead, as revenue slumped 18%. Free cash flow for all of 2025 was negative $56 million. But no matter, says Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann. This stock is going to $22 within a year.

Why?

Intuitive Machines' revenue stream is subject to project timing and government delays, says Siegmann, which can make revenues lumpy. Investors should anticipate big sales misses at the space company -- but also big sales beats from time to time.

How to invest in Intuitive Machines stock

Rather than focus on quarterly results, Siegman suggests it's better to focus on the big picture with Intuitive Machines -- and 2026 is shaping up to be a good year, with management forecasting a big jump in revenue to $900 million or even $1 billion. At the midpoint, this implies revenue much better than the $907 million analysts were expecting.

Is the number realistic?

Well, a lot depends on progress with the big $4.8 billion Near Space Network contract that NASA awarded Intuitive Machines back in 2024. It's unclear how much of that revenue Intuitive Machines has collected already -- and how much more remains to be won. What we do know is that the contract runs through 2034 and is on top of any revenue Intuitive might gain from sending landers to the moon.

Opportunities abound, but expect lumpiness to continue.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Machines right now?

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Rich Smith has positions in Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.