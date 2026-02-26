Why Intuitive Machines Stock Bounced Right Back Today

Key Points

B. Riley analyst Mike Crawford tells Intuitive Machines investors to "buy aggressively" today.

Analyst thinks Intuitive will put new cash to work to win multiple big contracts.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock crashed 16% yesterday after announcing it will raise $175 million by selling stock to capitalize on its $4.8 billion NASA "Near Space Network" communications contract.

Today, the stock is bouncing back -- not all the way, but Intuitive is up 9.8% through 12:20 p.m. ET.

You can thank B. Riley for that.

Why B. Riley loves LUNR

In a note this morning, B. Riley analyst Mike Crawford reiterated his buy rating on Intuitive Machines stock, urging investors to "aggressively buy [the] dip."

According to Crawford, Intuitive took advantage of an "opportunistic" chance to raise cash at a good price yesterday, after institutional investors came knocking. (The analyst does wish Intuitive had been just a bit more patient to get an even better price.)

Crawford believes the new cash will let Intuitive do two things: First, it can roll out NSN faster, and thus earn its NASA money sooner. Second, it can "be more aggressive in investing in the legacy business and Lanteris to capture the additional higher margin, recurring revenue opportunities."

More opportunities for Intuitive Machines

Which opportunities? Glad you asked! Because Crawford has a list.

With plenty of cash in hand to begin building, Intuitive can bid on contracts for:

Golden Dome initiatives

Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS)

Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance (RG-XX)

The Mars Telecommunications Orbiter

And even "the nascent space-based data center market" that so fascinates Elon Musk.

On top of all this, the analyst says Intuitive has "pole position on NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) program," which could be worth $200 million or more next year, and up to $4.6 billion in total.

All things considered, Crawford thinks Intuitive stock, which trades below $18 today, is worth $25 a share.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Machines, consider this:

Rich Smith has positions in Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.