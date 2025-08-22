Why Intuit Stock (INTU) Is Sinking Today

Key Points Intuit beat Wall Street expectations for Q4 sales and earnings.

Despite solid earnings, Intuit's conservative 2026 guidance disappointed investors.

10 stocks we like better than Intuit ›

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are falling today, down 4.1% as of 1:35 p.m. ET. The drop came as the S&P 500 jumped 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8%.

Intuit reported relatively strong earnings, topping Wall Street forecasts for both revenue and profit, but guidance for its upcoming quarter disappointed investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Intuit reported a strong quarter but weak guidance

The company behind TurboTax and Credit Karma posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.75 per share on $3.83 billion in sales for the period ended July 31, above Wall Street's expectations. Intuit credited artificial intelligence (AI) for much of the momentum, highlighting how AI tools like Intuit Assist are driving adoption and higher customer spending across its platforms.

Looking ahead, Intuit guided for fiscal 2026 earnings of roughly $23 per share, paired with revenue of roughly $21 billion. The company stressed that its guidance style is intentionally conservative to preserve credibility with investors.

This is being driven primarily by slowing sales from its Mailchimp product, but Intuit's CFO assured investors it was transitory. The company has been reworking how it packages its products, leading to some businesses finding it "a bit harder to use." That should change as users grow accustomed to the new paradigm.

Nonetheless, the weak guidance is sending Intuit shares lower

Intuit's stock was still hit, despite the CFO's comments on the dip being temporary. I think Intuit is in a good position to sustain long-term growth. Its products have a solid moat; the switching costs for a company to change aren't negligible. The stock isn't cheap, but I think it is still a solid pick.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuit right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuit, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuit wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,543!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.