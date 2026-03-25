Why Interactive Brokers Stock Bumped Nearly 4% Higher Today

Key Points

According to the brokerage, this is significantly cheaper than rivals' solutions.

The announcement came on a generally bullish day for cryptocurrencies.

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The rollout of a new feature for Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) clients was the catalyst propelling the company's stock higher on Wednesday. Shares of the next-generation brokerage rose by almost 4% that trading session on the news.

One for the crypto-heads

That morning, Interactive announced that its users can now transfer their holdings of certain cryptocurrencies into their crypto-linked accounts. The company promised that this would enable them to trade such assets at relatively low costs.

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Interactive claims to offer some of the lowest crypto trading fees among brokerages. It said these range from 0.12% to 0.18% of the total trade value, with a minimum of $1.75 per order. It adds no spreads or markups, the company added. It said that rival trading platforms can charge up to 2% and impose other fees.

"By enabling direct crypto portfolio transfers, we're making it easy for traders to benefit from IBKR's low-cost crypto trading and gain access to our full range of global markets within the same professional trading environment," Interactive quoted its CEO Milan Galik as saying.

Solid timing

Interactive's announcement was well-timed, as Wednesday saw the continuation of a recent (albeit relatively modest) rally in cryptocurrencies.

While I don't think the expansion of the company's trading platform is make-or-break for its business, it's certainly a positive development. The more types of transactions a brokerage can offer, the "stickier" it can be for users (this also helps attract new clients). For existing Interactive investors, it'll be worth watching how enthusiastically customers embrace the new crypto trading capabilities.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.