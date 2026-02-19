Why Is Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Interactive Brokers due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Interactive Brokers Q4 Earnings Beat as Revenues Grow Y/Y & Expenses Decline

Interactive Brokers’ fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 27.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues and a decline in expenses. Growth in customer accounts and a rise in daily average revenue trades acted as other tailwinds.



After considering non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $284 million or 63 cents per share, up from $217 million or 50 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Interactive Brokers reported comprehensive income available to common shareholders of $288 million or 64 cents per share compared with $153 million or 35 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings per share of $2.19 in 2025 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10. The bottom line reflected a rise of 24.4% from the previous year. Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $984 million or $2.22 per share, up from $755 million or $1.73 per share in 2024.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Decline

Total GAAP net revenues for the quarter were $1.64 billion, up 18.5% year over year. Adjusted net revenues were $1.67 billion, up 17.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line was $1.49 billion.



Total GAAP net revenues in 2025 were $6.21 billion, up 19.7% year over year. Adjusted net revenues were $6.16 billion, up 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line was $5.99 billion.



Total quarterly non-interest expenses declined 1.2% year over year to $343 million. The fall was primarily due to a decrease in execution, clearing and distribution fees.



Income before income taxes was $1.30 billion, up 25% year over year.



The adjusted pre-tax profit margin was 79%, up from 76% a year ago.



In the reported quarter, total customer DARTs jumped 29.7% year over year to 4.04 million.



Customer accounts grew 31.8% from the year-ago quarter to 4,399,000.

Capital Position Strong

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents (including cash and securities set aside for regulatory purposes) totaled $81.8 billion compared with $68.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, total assets were $203.2 billion compared with $150.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total equity was $20.5 billion, up from $16.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Outlook

Management estimates the effect of a 25-basis point decrease in the benchmark Fed Funds rate to result in a $77 million reduction in annual net interest income.



The company expects the effect of a 25-basis point decrease in all the relevant non-USD benchmark rates to result in a $31 million reduction in annual net interest income.

