Why Interactive Brokers Group Stock Was a Winner Today

Key Points

The update posted double-digit year-over-year gains but only slight sequential increases.

It continues to benefit from robust capital markets activity.

An encouraging update from Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) was the engine driving the specialty financial company's stock higher as the trading week and month started on the first business day of March. Monday saw the next-generation brokerage's shares rise by almost 0.7% thanks to its latest monthly metrics.

Updated optimism

As per its usual practice, Interactive released its latest monthly operational results on Monday, covering February's performance.

The update revealed that its daily average revenue trades (DARTs; a key metric for online brokerages) rose by a sturdy 21% year-over-year to almost 4.37 million, although this was mitigated by the fact that they fell slightly (by 1%) from January. The company scored double "wins" on end-of-the-month client equity; this climbed by 40% year-over-year and 1% sequentially to $820 billion.

Interactive is still managing to broaden its business -- it reported that its total number of client accounts topped 4.64 million. This meant a 31% increase over the February 2025 number, and a 2% rise from last month.

Boom times

Interactive's monthly updates aren't purely informational, and don't include commentary from management. Regardless, the February figures are good if unspectacular, although if I were an investor, I'd be mildly disappointed that the month-over-month growth figures weren't a bit higher.

Still, the capital markets remain frothy, making them fertile ground for brokerages; the stock of any well-managed brokerage that isn't excessively priced should be considered for investment these days... and that includes Interactive.

