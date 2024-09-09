Why Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) ending at $124.22, denoting a +1.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.16%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.48% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 10.32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 9.13% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion, indicating changes of +18.43% and +14.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.88, so one might conclude that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

